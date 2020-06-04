Erie County Executive’s budget deficit plan includes $40 million in departmental cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released his 2020 COVID Budget Deficit Remediation Plan.

The plan reflects a projected $137.8 million pandemic-related deficit in the county’s budget for this year.

The County Executive’s plan includes departmental cuts and close-outs of some capital projects in order to close the gap caused by lost tax revenue.

Here are some of the highlights of his plan:

2019 Carry Forward: $29 million

Fund Balance Usage: $25.15 million

Capital Project Close-Out: $4.6 million

Fringe Savings: $8 million

Unanticipated Healthcare Savings and Rebates: $16 million

CARES Act Cost Shifts: $15 million

Departmental Cuts: $40 million

The full plan can be found here.

Poloncarz released a statement on this plan:

“Putting this plan together required input from county commissioners and department heads as well as from elected officials and other offices. It was not easy but I would like to thank all who participated and offered constructive ideas to help move the county forward through these unprecedented times. These gap-closing measures are a mix of things that we can do at the county level, including using some fund balance, making departmental cuts, and closing out some projects. However, federal funding like the CARES Act is also a key component to addressing this issue. Erie County, like counties nationwide, needs another round of federal stimulus to help our economic recovery and I urge the President to work with House and Senate leadership to pass another package. If they do so we can avoid the many proposed cuts to services and staff.” Mark Poloncarz

