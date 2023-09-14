BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2023 Erie County Fair saw a small dip in attendance compared to the fair’s 2022 attendance numbers, but fair-goers spent more time there per visit, officials said Thursday.

Attendance for the 2023 edition at the Hamburg fairgrounds was 1,125,347, less than a 2% decrease from 2022. Officials said the lower attendance numbers was likely due to a gate price admission increase, as well as bad weather on some days of the fair, which ran from Aug. 9-20. In 2022, tickets were $13.50 for an online purchase and $15 at the gate. In 2023, those prices went up to $17 online and $20 at the gate.

Despite the slightly smaller attendance numbers, officials say the average visitor was there for anywhere from 5-6 hours in 2023, up from 3-4 hours in 2022.

The fair’s opening day food drive raised 140,834 pounds worth of canned goods, a 46% increase from 2022. They say it equates to 117,362 meals with FeedMore WNY.

Through the fall, the fairgrounds is set to host the Harvest Classic beef cattle show Oct. 12-15 and the Festival of Lights, which dates for have not yet been announced.