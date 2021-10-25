Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority approves proposed 2022 budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county’s Fiscal Stability Authority has unanimously approved the proposed 2022 budget.

“The county’s ongoing fiscal management has been exemplary, among local governments in navigating the financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic, the county has adjusted its budget and staffing levels in a way to still provide mandated and desired services while not using if-come revenues.” Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority (ECFSA)

Poloncarz thanked the ECFSA, saying “This Proposed Budget provides unprecedented property tax relief, avoids any use of fund balance and invests in small businesses, law enforcement and essential services for residents. It is sound, balanced and achievable, and having this affirmation from the ECFSA demonstrates that.”

The Erie County Legislature has until December 2 to vote on the proposed budget.