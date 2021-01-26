Erie County forced to cancel 1,200+ appointments due to vaccine shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 1,200 COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Erie County are being cancelled this week.

Only 1,700 vaccines were sent to the Erie County Department of Health this week.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, saying clinics at ECC South on Friday and Saturday, and a clinic at ECC North on Saturday, are being cancelled.

Since January 4, the county’s Department of Health has administered 16,520 first doses and 320 second doses.

During the conference, Dr. Burstein reminded residents that getting vaccinated does not exempt them from state travel advisory guidance or quarantining when necessary.

