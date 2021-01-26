Erie County gets 1,700 vaccines for the week, cancels more clinics

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–There was clearly more good news and bad news in today’s weekly update from the county executive. We’ll start with the bad news. The supply of the vaccine is still much lower than demand.

The Erie County Health Department only got 1700 vaccines for the whole week so the following clinics had to be canceled:

ECC South clinics on Friday and Saturday

ECC North clinic on Saturday

The good news is that close contact sports can resume starting next Monday. But the Erie County Health Department still has rules and guidelines they want any team to be aware of.

“Locker room use is highly discouraged it’s very hard to keep people away from each other in locker rooms,” County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added, “the most important one we want people to know of is that if one person test positive for COVID, the whole team has to pause for 10 days. That means no meetings no practices until we get through contact tracing.”

Even though the numbers are improving, Poloncarz says the variant strain of COVID is probably already in this community and that should be added incentive to keep wearing masks.