Erie County getting closer to “substantial” risk of COVID-19 transmission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is very close to seeing a mask requirement again in county buildings.

On Thursday, the county’s Department of Health announced the confirmation on 98 new cases of COVID-19. This means there have been 445 new cases discovered over the past week.

Erie County is currently at a “moderate” risk of COVID-19 transmission. County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced this move from “low” risk earlier this week.

Now that the county has seen 48 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, it is very close to reaching the next category, where it would be identified as having a “substantial” risk of COVID-19 transmission.

If Erie County reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people, Poloncarz says masks will become a requirement inside all county buildings. Additionally, county workers would have to mask up while indoors at off-site locations.

The Department of Health says Erie County has identified more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.