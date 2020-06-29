Live Now
Erie County had no COVID-19 deaths in hospitals for three consecutive days

Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there’s great news regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On June 27, there were 34 COVID-19 patients in Western New York hospitals.

He says there were nine in the ICU, same as for Erie County, meaning there were no COVID-19 patients in Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

According to Poloncarz, it’s the lowest since March.

There were also three consecutive days of no COVID-19 deaths in Erie County Hospitals and only two in hospitals in the past week.

Poloncarz reports that is the first time that’s happened since the outbreak began.

