Erie County had no COVID-19 deaths in hospitals for three consecutive days

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there’s great news regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations.
On June 27, there were 34 COVID-19 patients in Western New York hospitals.
He says there were nine in the ICU, same as for Erie County, meaning there were no COVID-19 patients in Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.
According to Poloncarz, it’s the lowest since March.
There were also three consecutive days of no COVID-19 deaths in Erie County Hospitals and only two in hospitals in the past week.
Poloncarz reports that is the first time that’s happened since the outbreak began.
