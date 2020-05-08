1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo warns of severe illness in some children who contract COVID-19 Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
Erie County Health Commissioner discusses how to determine which COVID test is right for you

Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As testing continued to expand throughout Western New York, officials in Erie County are urging people to go out and get either a diagnostic test or an antibody test.

During today’s briefing, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein discussed how to know which test is right for you. 

Burstein says it could still be a point of confusion for many people so the best way to address it is to speak with your primary care doctor, especially because most testing facilities require a referral from your physician.

A diagnostic test tells you if you are currently infected with COVID-19.

If you are symptomatic, as soon as you get that test you must remain in isolation until you receive a negative test result.

Antibody tests won’t tell you if you are infected with the disease, only if you’ve been exposed.

The two tests are also performed differently. 

Burstein also says that as testing becomes more widely available, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has gone down. Originally when first responders and healthcare workers were only getting tested it was higher because they are more likely to be exposed. 

The county is expanding their testing to five days a week.

To find a site closest to you, call the Erie county hotline for more details

