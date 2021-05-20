Erie County Health Commissioner says the pandemic outlook is improving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s Health Commissioner says the county is making progress in its fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Gale Burstein spoke during a virtual meeting with the County Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee today.

She echoed what leaders in Albany have been saying about the numbers of people testing positive and in the hospital with COVID heading in the right direction.

Burstein said, “624 cases, total reported, in the past 7 days, so last week was the first time in a really long time we had under 1000 total cases reported in Erie County so we’re getting down there, we’re real excited.”

She added, that if Canadians were allowed to come to the U.S. for COVID vaccinations, she supports it, and Erie County generally has enough doses to provide them for both New Yorkers and Canadians.