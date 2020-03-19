Erie County Health Department providing several tips and practices to stay positive during pandemic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health says, along with safe social distancing and hand washing, people should take care of their mental health and well-being.

“Anxiety is a normal human response to stressful situations, but knowing how to manage stress during this time is critical,” according to health officials.

The health department is providing several tips and practices to follow to maintain a positive outlook during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Reducing anxiety by practicing good hygiene, safe social distancing, avoiding sick people, disinfecting surfaces, and thoroughly washing your hands, you relieve yourself from worry that you may become infected

Prioritize self-care by exercising, drinking plenty of water, maintain a healthy diet, and spend time outside while still practicing safe social distancing. Healthy habits and fresh air make a huge difference

Create a support network of friends, family, colleagues, people with similar interests, faith-based organizations, etc. Connect with them virtually as much as possible. Loneliness and isolation can feed anxiety. Safe social distancing does not equal loneliness. We are all in this together

Erie County health officials are also providing information for mental health resources: