Erie County health officials warn of potentially severe flu season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the death of a local child after flu-related complications, health experts are warning people of a potentially severe flu season and recommending measures to help deter the virus from spreading.

Pinehurst Elementary School student Luca Calanni died this past Saturday. Frontier Central School District released a statement on his death Monday morning.

Calanni’s passing was the first flu-related pediatric death in Erie County since 2017.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein gave an update on the flu season and once again encouraged people to get the flu shot, even at this time of year.

Following her afternoon conference, the county’s Department of Health shared of a number of resources that would benefit those looking to learn more about the flu: