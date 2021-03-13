Erie County Holding Center inmate found unresponsive this morning, died overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– An inmate at the Erie County County Holding Center was found unresponsive Saturday morning, having passed away overnight, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the inmate was found unresponsive around 5:20 a.m. after inmates were released from their units for breakfast.

Related Content Answers demanded from Erie County officials following two inmate deaths

Deputies found the unresponsive inmate in their bed and the medical response team began CPR.

An automatic defibrillator did not “advise a shock,” staff continued CPR until EMS arrived and deputies were ordered to stop CPR.

The Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner are conducting an investigation into the death.

Officials say they’re filing required reports to the New York Commission on Corrections and the U.S. Department of Justice.