Erie County holds prom-themed clinics encouraging teens to get vaccinated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County health officials want to make sure that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated can do so.

This weekend is all about encouraging 16 and 17-year-olds to get their shot.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says they wanted to make today’s vaccination clinic at Erie Community College South a more enjoyable experience for teens getting their vaccine.

They had a Hawaii prom theme at this site so that it wouldn’t feel like walking into a doctor’s office.

Burstein tells us the county wanted to encourage those age groups to get their vaccine.

She adds that this will give them peace of mind as prom and graduation approaches because they’ll be fully vaccinated.

“In 5 weeks’ time, when the 16 and 17-year-olds are with their families are hopefully vaccinated, they don’t have to worry about going to parties, they don’t have to worry about graduation or prom, they can feel safe wherever they are,” said Burstein.

The county held these prom-themed pop-up sites at ECC North and McKinley High School.

Burstein says the county is also stepping up its efforts in reaching people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated. If people missed any of the vaccination clinics going on Saturday, the county will have other pop-ups this upcoming week.