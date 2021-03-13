Erie County hosts virtual roundtable encouraging women to get involved with politics

(WIVB)– Local advocates are trying to get a new generation of women involved in politics.

The Erie County Commission on the Status of Women hosted a discussion over Zoom for high school students Saturday.

A number of elected officials stopped by the call including Assemblymember Karen McMahon from Williamsville, who talked about what spurred her to run.

“I had always been really disappointed in my representative in the Assembly, I felt that he, it was a man, I felt that he didn’t really represent me or my interests or the interests of a lot of people in my town. It had been a Republican seat for a very long time and I just felt like the town was changing sort of philosophically and I thought it was a good time to run for that seat.” NYS Assemblymember Karen McMahon (D-Amherst/Pendleton)

The Erie County Commission on the Status of Women is planning another round table on March 24.