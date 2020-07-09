Erie County introduces director of Office of Consumer Protection

Erie County Commissioner of Public Advocacy Karen King, Director of the Erie County Office of Consumer Protection Jessica Poleon, and Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has introduced the director of its Office of Consumer Protection.

Created in 2019, the department’s goal is to make sure residents have access to education, resources and other information on consumer protection.

It is being led by Jessica Poleon.

The county says the office will investigate and resolve consumer complaints through voluntary mediation, and inform people of their rights and responsibilities as consumers.

Other functions of the office, which includes the Bureau of Weights and Measures, are:

Work with local, state and federal agencies to ensure the protection of consumers

Check businesses for availability of items advertised in various forms of media

Provide information and referral services on consumer programs

Provide information to courts and testimony at county and state hearings

Investigate price gouging, identity theft, scanner accuracy and scam identification

“Knowing one’s rights and responsibilities will protect consumers in the marketplace, which covers a wide spectrum of products and services. Before making a purchase, be sure to do your research, citing reliable sources. We want to remove or reduce the risks consumers face daily with transactions,” Poleon said. “A knowledgeable consumer is less likely to be the victim of scams. The Office of Consumer Protection is here to offer assistance; contact us before spending your hard-earned money for a product or service you are not completely sure about.”

