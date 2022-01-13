Erie County launches Test-to-Stay program with schools

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health is launching the Test-to-Stay program with 17 school districts and 11 private schools.
The program allows students to stay in school after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 as they long test negative and remain free of any symptoms.
The department hopes many local schools will begin the program by the end of the week.
For more information, click here.
Here’s a look at the schools and school districts currently participating:
- Akron Central School District
- Alden Central School District
- Amherst Central School District
- Clarence Central School District
- Cleveland Hill UFSD
- Eden Central School District
- Erie 1 BOCES
- Frontier Central School District
- Grand Island Central School District
- Iroquois Central School District
- Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD
- Lackawanna City School District
- Lancaster Central School District
- Sweet Home Central School District
- Tonawanda City Schools
- Williamsville Central School District
- West Seneca Central School District
Private Schools
- Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School
- Buffalo Seminary
- Canisius High School
- Christian Central Academy
- Mount Mercy Academy
- Nardin Academy
- The Park School of Buffalo
- St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute
- Sacred Heart Academy
- South Buffalo Charter School
- Tapestry Charter School
