Erie County launches Test-to-Stay program with schools

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health is launching the Test-to-Stay program with 17 school districts and 11 private schools.

The program allows students to stay in school after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 as they long test negative and remain free of any symptoms.

The department hopes many local schools will begin the program by the end of the week.

For more information, click here.

Here’s a look at the schools and school districts currently participating:

Akron Central School District

Alden Central School District

Amherst Central School District

Clarence Central School District

Cleveland Hill UFSD

Eden Central School District

Erie 1 BOCES

Frontier Central School District

Grand Island Central School District

Iroquois Central School District

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD

Lackawanna City School District

Lancaster Central School District

Sweet Home Central School District

Tonawanda City Schools

Williamsville Central School District

West Seneca Central School District

Private Schools