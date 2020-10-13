Erie County leaders announce Back to Business Grant Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is allocating $20 million in CARES Act funding to help out small businesses through a new grant program.

The Back to Business Grant Program is designed to help companies with up to 50 employees.

The money can be used for a variety of things, including operations, payroll, rent and adaptations to meet pandemic-related restrictions.

“Small businesses are tremendous economic drivers and are the backbone of our community, but they have been overlooked as larger companies have garnered attention and relief funding,” Poloncarz says. “We are supporting local small business with this critical funding and assistance and I thank our many partners for working together to provide this aid.”

Organizations that have not yet received COVID-19-related aid will be among those that are prioritized.

Here’s how funds will be distributed:

$10,000 in funding for businesses with a sole proprietor

$25,000 in funding for businesses with 2-25 employees

$45,000 in funding for businesses with 26-50 employees

To apply, click or tap here. The deadline to apply is November 2, and the money must be spent by December 30.

