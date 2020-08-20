Erie County leaders announce federal funding for schools

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Federal money from the CARES Act will help school districts in Erie County.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement earlier today.

He says the county is providing every public school district, including charter schools with a $100 subsidy per student.

Schools will receive an additional $50 for every student in an economically disadvantaged area.

The money is for personal protective equipment, cleaning, and internet accessibility.

It totals $15 million.

“We know that there’s a significant cost associated so we wanted to figure out a way in which we could help our school districts address that cost, which was something that was totally unbudgeted for,” Poloncarz said.

He says the schools must spend the money by the end of this year.

The funding does not carry over to 2021.

The money is not available for private schools.