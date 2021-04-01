Erie County leaders asking for input to reduce county’s environmental impact

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — County leaders are asking the people of Erie County to weigh in with their ideas to reduce the impact of what the county does to our climate.

Deputy County Executive Maria Whyte announced planning for the county’s Community Climate Change Task Force during an online hearing earlier Wednesday.

Horticulturalist and long-time News 4 Contributor Sally Cunningham pointed out how climate change could have lasting effects on gardeners.

“It also builds upon the already existing mess that humanity has done to natural systems. So we need to do what we can to somewhat repair and somewhat slow the changing problems,” said Cunningham.

Also contributing to today’s online conversation was longtime News 4 Chief Meteorologist Don Paul.