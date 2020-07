ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County lawmakers spent part of the day discussing a proposal by Sheriff Tim Howard to close the County’s Holding Center.

The legislature’s Public Safety Committee met with Sheriff Howard in a hearing held online because of the pandemic.

Last month, County Executive Mark Poloncarz referred to the plan as a restructuring of the Sheriff’s Office.

It would push jailing to the County Correctional Facility in Alden.