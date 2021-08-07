Erie County leaders honor Purple Heart veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local leaders are recognizing the men and women, wounded or killed in battle.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns hosted a special flag-raising ceremony at the Old County Hall in honor of Purple Heart Day. 22 veterans were added to the William J. Donovan 2021 Purple Heart Book of Merit.

Kearns says this is all about giving thanks to those who deserve it most.

“We need more patriotism in our country, and we need to thank our veterans and we need to do more for these men and women who have done so much me — for us, including the family members,” said Erie County Clerk Mickey Kerns.

Purple Heart Day is officially Saturday, but the county is observing it Friday.