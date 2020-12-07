Erie County leaders making plans for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

(WIVB) – Erie County is already looking ahead to when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives, and can be distributed.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday during a press conference that Rich Baseball Operations executives John Dandes and Robert Rich III will be heading up the Vaccine Task Force.

They will be in charge of working on the logistics for three mass vaccination clinics this winter in Erie County.

Unlike some of the outdoor drive through testing sites we’ve become used to seeing, the mass vaccination clinics would be indoors. Poloncarz would not say where those locations would be.

Poloncarz said Erie County is very well equipped with PPE. The area has 9 million pairs of gloves and ten million procedural masks.

Poloncarz says hospitalizations have sort of stabilized but are likely to climb as we have yet to see the full effect of Thanksgiving gatherings. He and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein are urging people to play it safe for the benefit of the entire community.

“Please avoid any in-person gatherings,” Dr. Burstein said. “If you’re planning to go to your BFF’s house to watch the Bills game, don’t. That’s where we’re seeing spread- when people do things with people they always get together with.”

Poloncarz also warned Erie County residents from traveling to bars and restaurants in Niagara County’s yellow zone.

“ If you’re a Buffalonian or Erie County resident and think ‘ I’m gonna go to Niagara County to watch the game at a bar or restaurant, they have many cases,” Poloncarz said. “They are seeing a spike because of people coming from Erie County to Niagara County.”

Poloncarz is on a conference call Monday evening with the Trump Administration to learn more about when and how the first vaccines will be delivered here in Erie County.

Watch the entire press conference here: