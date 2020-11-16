Erie County leaders raising warning flag as COVID cases spike in the area

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“We don’t want to further shut down the community and further destroy the economy,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said today during his COVID-19 update.

County leaders are raising the warning flag as COVID-19 cases spike in our area.

Here’s where our numbers stand right now:

Western New York’s one-day positive test number is 5.2%.

Erie County’s latest single-day positive number is 6.0%.

In the yellow zone:

The daily average is a little more than 6.3%.

The rolling average is more than 7%.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the numbers are troubling.

“The positivity rate this week rate this week ending on November 14, was five times higher than it was just a couple weeks ago, the week ending October 24. We are seeing a rise in our cases. Our reproductive is 1.5, so for every one person is infected we can expect 1.5 person to get infected as a result of that one person, this is a bad situation,” Burstein added.

The health commissioner and other leaders are urging people to stay home and wear a mask if you do go out.