BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Opioid deaths in Erie County are getting worse, and leaders in the county described what they believe to be behind this in a conference Thursday morning.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz emphasized one of the main issues as fentanyl-laced drugs, particularly cocaine laced with the deadly, addictive narcotic.

“What we’re seeing now is a complete morphing of this issue,” Poloncarz said, describing how it has changed with an analogy — the county executive described the problem as not being like an athlete getting addicted to prescribed opioids after suffering an injury anymore.

Poloncarz also described it this way; longtime cocaine users are dying because their drugs contain fentanyl.

Many people are dying in their homes, he said while describing the regions where suspected opioid deaths are being seen the most.

Also in attendance for Thursday’s conference were District Attorney John Flynn, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Sheriff John Garcia.

“Fentanyl is killing people,” Dr. Burstein said while showing a series of graphs, which included information on drugs found at crime scenes.

A common misconception is that drugs are just coming in from Mexico, but DA Flynn says that’s not the case, noting that more are starting to come in from Canada, too, which he noted as a problem for Buffalo, a border city, and the state of New York, in general.

Cocaine and fentanyl aren’t the only things killing people. Dr. Burstein also spoke of something she says has become a big problem in Philadelphia, and is now starting to be seen here — an animal tranquilizer called xylazine.

This drug is resistant to Narcan, which typically reverses the effects of opioids, and can result in disfiguring skin ulcers, amputations, comas and cardiac failure.

Dr. Burstein says the county is starting to see more methamphetamine in the community, too.

Fentanyl test strips are available for free through Erie County, and Dr. Burstein encourages people who choose to use drugs to not use them alone and test their drugs for the commonly fatal narcotic.

Resources

Erie County’s 24-Hour Addiction Hotline: (716) 831-7007

Get Narcan: 716-225-5473 (text), (716) 858-7695 (call)

Get fentanyl test strips: (716) 225-5473 (text), (716) 858-7695 (call)

Erie County Department of Health: Opioids & Other Substances