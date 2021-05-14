Erie County leaders tap first keg of Flying Bison beer celebrating bicentennial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What better way to celebrate Erie County turning 200 years old, than a with a beer.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined Flying Bison founder Tim Herzog in tapping the first keg of EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsner.

It’s a special brew created by Flying Bison as part of Erie County’s bicentennial celebration made with hops grown locally in Eden. The type of beer itself even has a special meaning.

“There are many different tpyes of beers, but we wanted it to also honor the history of Buffalo, and pilsner was always known to be a beer that was brewed here in the past,” Poloncarz said.

The special brew is now available for purchase at local stores.