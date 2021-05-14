Erie County leaders tap first keg of Flying Bison beer celebrating bicentennial

Erie County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What better way to celebrate Erie County turning 200 years old, than a with a beer.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined Flying Bison founder Tim Herzog in tapping the first keg of EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsner.

It’s a special brew created by Flying Bison as part of Erie County’s bicentennial celebration made with hops grown locally in Eden. The type of beer itself even has a special meaning.

“There are many different tpyes of beers, but we wanted it to also honor the history of Buffalo, and pilsner was always known to be a beer that was brewed here in the past,” Poloncarz said.

The special brew is now available for purchase at local stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories