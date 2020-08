ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders in Erie County are working to fight the recent spike in opioid deaths during the pandemic.

The Opiate Epidemic Task Force held a virtual meeting today.

Leaders says more than 40 people have died from drug overdoes so far this year.

They unveiled a new program today called The Service Link Stop.

It’s a hub behind the Erie County Holding Center that helps people get help for addiction.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.