Erie County Legislator submits resolution to reopen U.S.-Canada border

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elected officials in Erie County and Fort Erie, Ontario are calling for the U.S. and Canada to reopen their border.

They sent letters to the leaders of both nations.

Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo submitted a resolution, similar to one from Fort Erie, led by Mayor Wayne Redekop.

They say extending the border closure hurts the economies of both of these areas and keeps families separated from loved ones on the other side of the border.

It’s been closed to non-essential travel since late March of last year.