Erie County Legislators call for independent investigation into harassment claims against governor

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Legislators are calling for an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo.

The Erie County Legislature Minority Caucus is asking the Attorney General to lead the investigation, for the investigators to have subpoena power, and for testimony to be under oath.

Legislator Joseph Lorigo says, “These are serious allegations, and the Governor should be held accountable. By attempting to appoint his own investigator, the Governor shows the hubris he is known for.”

“Whether Governor Cuomo meant offense by his ‘teasing’ or not, those who came forward with their accusations viewed his comments and actions as harassment,” Legislator Frank Todaro added.