Erie County Legislators discuss stimulus plan

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Legislators in Erie County are speaking out on the plan to spend money from the recent federal relief bill.

Last month, County Executive Mark Poloncarz outlined a plan to spend $123 million from the federal government.

Legislator Joe Lorigo shared his concerns today, saying the public deserves more input into the way this huge amount of money is spent.

“At the end of the day, this $123 million is coming out of the pockets of hardworking Americans across the country, but more specifically across the county. It is their money. We as legislators are stewards of their money. It is up to us to determine how this money is spent. not the county executive,” Lorigo said.

County Executive Poloncarz said the plan was “carefully considered.” He also called it fiscally responsible.