Erie County legislators questioning why some county appointees are amassing tens of thousands dollars during pandemic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Erie County examines overtime pay amid a pending budget crisis, a projected $90 million deficit next year, legislators are questioning why some county appointees are amassing tens of thousands of dollars during the pandemic.

Multiple sources say among the biggest generators of COVID related OT is Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein at $84,000, plus $4,000 in holiday pay; Undersheriff Mark Wipperman at $46,500, and Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth Jr. at $39,000.

Because these are COVID related expenses, sources tell News 4 they will likely be paid out from the federal CARES program, and the expenses will likely be discussed again during committee meetings on Thursday.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw discussed the overtime during a conference on Thursday morning: