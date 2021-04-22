Erie County Legislature discusses social distancing inside school buildings

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Social distancing guidelines for schools is on the minds of many including the Erie County Legislature.

The Legislature’s Health & Human Services Committee met virtually today discussed a resolution calling on the county to reduce the six foot distancing requirement to get students back inside the classroom.

Legislator Christopher Greene introduced it saying putting the reduced three feet of distancing in place would help get students back to where they need to be.

Other committee members voiced their concerns about the county’s growing COVID numbers and worry if shortening social distancing is the right move.

Today, the Medical Society of Erie County and Buffalo Pediatric Society released two letters in support of Dr. Gale Burstein’s cautious approach when it comes to reopening schools.

The committee will discuss this resolution at a later date.