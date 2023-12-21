BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday at Noon, the Erie County Legislature will hold its final meeting of the year. During that time, they’re expected to pass legislation to combat language barriers.

The Erie County Language Access Act would require key documents to be translated into six languages, including American Sign Language.

According to the Partnership for the Public Good, Erie County would be the first county legislature in all of New York to pass this bill.

Additionally, a bill to allow 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer and the Occupancy Tax Modernization Act are up for vote in Thursday’s meeting.

