BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Legislature adjourned its final session of 2023 Thursday afternoon. The governing body passed the Language Access Act, focused on providing translation services and county documents in six of the most commonly spoken languages in Erie County.

Several other items were on legislators minds, too, including the controversial posts by County Executive Mark Poloncarz over the weekend and the status of the private snowmobile contractor deal.

Poloncarz Posts

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, County Executive Poloncarz said in part quote, “Since you hate government so much, don’t call 911 after getting stuck and demand we save your patriot butts.”

He later added in part, “The same people who for days said they will ignore a travel ban in a blizzard… are now saying we must save them. Of course we respond to 911 calls even for those who put themselves in harm’s way.”

Republican legislators were upset with these comments, filing a letter where the caucus says they are deeply concerned.

“We represent everybody. I don’t just represent Republicans or Democrats in my district, I represent every single person. The County Executive represents everybody in Erie County. For him to state that he isn’t going to provide 911 services to people who disagree with him politically is one of the more ridiculous things I’ve heard in government,” Leg. Chris Greene said.

The democratic caucus had no comment on this.

Poloncarz’s post came shortly after the county announced a new online portal with classifications for businesses that are essential which was met with concerns and questions.

Snowmobile Contractors

During last year’s once in a generation storm, local snowmobile clubs jumped in to help, driving people from snow packed areas into work and also helping with rescue efforts. Now, they are trying to finalize a memorandum of understanding with Erie County, which they hope will cover insurance for volunteers, equipment repairs and fuel money.

The legislature says the MOU has been delivered to the local clubs and now they are ironing out the final details. Once the document is signed, sealed and delivered, snowmobiles will be authorized to assist first responders in a weather emergency.

“The County Executive has stated throughout his entire election season that this was a done deal. Meanwhile the snowmobile clubs are calling me and asking me for the information because they hadn’t been contacted. They hadn’t been contacted for seven or eight months and the County Executive was saying it was a done deal. So the frustration is the communication out of the County Executive’s office,” Leg. Greene added.

“I know they are working through some of those small, fine details, but I don’t believe that will be a hindrance. I believe if anything major happened that those snow mobiles will be out and be accessible and be ready to go,” Leg. Howard Johnson added

The legislators noted that they hope this deal gets done soon before the first major snowfall of the winter season.

Language Access Act

This law requires county government documents and departments to provide translation in six of the most widely spoken languages in Erie County besides english. A committee comprised of community leaders and county officials will decide which languages will be included, and how the project will be implemented across several county departments. This will happen in the next 180 days.

Democrats proposed the bill in 2020 and it now passed nearly four years later 7-4 with all Republicans voting no. They agreed that language accessibility is important for residents, however, they are concerned about how much it will cost and how it will be implemented in each department.

“I do agree that we want to make sure that everybody has access to County documents and that we can provide them in the language that will speed the process, but we also have to be responsible to the taxpayers. Passing this without having that information is extremely irresponsible,” Leg. Greene said.

Chairwoman April Baskin, who co-sponsored the bill, says this service is required by federally funded departments. Republicans say there are costs the county is responsible written into the law, but they don’t know how much that will be.

“The health department already has to do this, and the department of social services already has to do this work and we have not seen any cost burden to county residents and county taxpayers or the county budget that harms the county. We’re talking about expanding these services to all departments in the county,” Chairwoman Baskin said.

Republicans tried to send this bill back to committee, but that was shot down by Democrats.

This was the final legislative session in Erie County for 2023. The legislature will reconvene after the holidays on Jan. 4.