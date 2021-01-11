Erie County Legislature Minority Caucus call for removal of close order during Bills game

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo and the Minority Caucus is calling on the governor to remove the 10 p.m. closure order for restaurants and bars in for Saturday’s Bills game.

They’re citing the Bills having their best season in 25 years and advancing into the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs as something to consider for the night game against the Ravens.

“To say Western New Yorkers are excited about this game would be an understatement,” the letter reads. “There is a positive energy about the Buffalo Bills that hasn’t been seen in decades, and it comes at a time we badly need it as a community.”

Legislators also mention how the playoffs are providing an opportunity for restaurant and bar owners in Erie County who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the state-imposed 10 p.m. close order will not allow bars and restaurants to show the full game.

