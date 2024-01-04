BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a new year in the Erie County Legislature, which is set to have its first meeting of 2024.

On Thursday, the Legislature’s agenda includes the nomination and election of a chair and a clerk, as well as the designation of the majority and minority leaders.

April Baskin, who has represented District 2 since 2017, first became chair in 2019 and has annually been re-elected to the role since then.

Baskin has shown interest in possibly leaving her seat in the Legislature to become a New York State senator. That is if Tim Kennedy were to run in, and win, a special election for Brian Higgins’ spot in Congress.

District 3 has new representation with Michael Kooshoian, who according to Ballotpedia, ran on the Democratic and Conservative Party lines. District 10 is now represented by Republican Lindsay Lorigo.

Legislative sessions take place twice monthly, other than the August recess. They begin at noon and are open to the public.