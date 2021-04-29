Erie County legislature votes on de-escalation training and new stun guns for sheriff’s office

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement reform was front and center at the Erie County Legislature meeting today.

The question was over whether the sheriff’s office should be given de-escalation training and new stun guns.

Legislator Howard Johnson argued against the measure, because of the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

In that case, the officer said she mistook her hand-gun for a stun gun. Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo stressed that stun guns are non lethal option.

“I think the fact that this resolution includes that de-escalation training immediately makes it a better use of resources and a better use of police training and enforcement after dealing with situations that may or may not arise,” Lorigo said.

The measure passed the legislaurte, eight to three.