Erie County Legislature working to improve school bus safety, hears from camera technology company

(WIVB)– Erie County’s legislature wants to improve school bus safety.

Lawmakers on the public safety committee heard from the company “BusPatrol” and its plan to equip school buses with cameras.

The technology would help catch drivers that pass school buses while the stop arm is out.

BusPatrol says a number of factors will help the program succeed and not fall into the same trappings of buffalo’s school speed zone cameras.

“What you’ll get is more social acceptance through the very nature of the problem we’re solving. Secondly, you’ll get this law applied equitably evenly across the entire state, irrespective of the community because every bus will be covered. And you will have a program that is self-funding, so there will be no cost to any towns and villages that are rolling these programs out.” Jean Souliere, CEO, BusPatrol

Bus patrol says 98% of people who get a ticket through its program don’t get a second one.