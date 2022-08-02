TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County libraries are getting a boost with a $90,000 check.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system is nabbing $50,000 and the Grand Island Memorial Library, City of Tonawanda Public Library, the Kenmore Branch Library and the Kenilworth Branch Library in the Town of Tonawanda will receive $10,000 each.

The funds are intended to cover operating costs associated with library materials and services.

The grants are in addition to the close to $100 million in operation funds carved out for local libraries in the state budget.

“For years, New York’s library aid program went underfunded, causing many libraries to cut back services and put off technology upgrades,” said Senator Sean Ryan on Tuesday. “But over the last two years, we have reversed that trend. I have always said that when we invest in our libraries, we are investing in our communities. The grants I have secured for our local libraries will supplement their state operating aid and help these branches continue to provide their communities with high-quality library materials and essential services.”

“Senator Sean Ryan is a true believer in the value of our libraries,” added John Spears, director, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. “We appreciate his leadership in helping to make local and statewide libraries equipped with resources to meet community needs.”