Erie County looking for help closing a serious budget deficit

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County lawmakers are figuring out what they need to do to keep finances in check.

That’s because next year’s budget could have a big deficit.

The county legislature’s Finance and Management Committee met online today to find solutions to reduce a deficit projected to be close to $90 million.

County leaders say that’s actually an improvement over earlier figures as more people start spending money again.

Now they’re looking to the federal government for fiscal relief.

County lawmakers were also looking at how much money is being spent on overtime pay.