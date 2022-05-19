ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man was charged this week, accused of assaulting another man with a broken beer bottle that left the victim seriously injured.

Erie County prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Roberto Perez-Ramos with one count of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said on Friday, May 13, just after 8 p.m., Erie County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residential complex on S. Cascade Drive in Springville.

When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the complex with severe cuts and stab wounds. First-responders took the man to a local hospital before he was transported by hospital to another Erie County hospital. He was treated for injuries to his face, ear and chest and then released.

Perez-Ramos is accused of assaulting the man with a broken glass bottle, prosecutors said. Officials recovered a broken beer bottle from the scene.

Perez-Ramos is set to appear in court again on Friday, May 20. His bail has been set at $5,000 cash or a $50,000 bond/partially secured bond.

If he’s convicted, Perez-Ramos could be sentenced up to 25 years in prison.