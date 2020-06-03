Live Now
Executive Mark Poloncarz shares an update on Erie County
Erie County allowed to perform elective surgeries, ambulatory care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Until now, Erie County was the only remaining part of western New York, and one of the only places in the whole state, where these surgeries were not permitted on a county-wide basis.

Despite that, some hospital systems in Erie County independently applied for permission to perform elective surgeries prior to Wednesday, and were then allowed to resume them.

These include Catholic Health, Kaleida Health and Brooks-TLC.

Hospitals are not allowed to perform elective surgeries if their capacity exceeds 70 percent. Erie County’s risk of a surge of coronavirus cases has lessened in recent time.

