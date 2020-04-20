Erie County offering coronavirus testing

(WIVB)- Erie County officials announced Monday afternoon that anyone in the county showing symptoms can now get tested.

“If you have symptoms consistent with COVID- 19, you are eligible to get tested. What we’ll do is if you have a health care provider, Kaleida will be able to test you. If you do not have a health care provider, that is not a barrier to testing and Erie County. Health Department will be able to test you,” said Erie County commissioner of health Gale Burstein.

We are EXPANDING testing criteria to ANY SYMPTOMATIC person. Testing is by appointment ONLY. #TESTING #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uqSN4qW293 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 20, 2020

Officials stress if you get tested you must isolate yourself until you learn the results.