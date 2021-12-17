Erie County offering masks to local houses of worship for distribution and use

(WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health and Live Well Erie have extended an offer to houses of worship across the county to place orders for masks to distribute to their communities and use at holiday services.

With many of these places expecting crowded services during the holidays, the offer is intended to protect those at churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other houses of worship from COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses like the flu.

This offer was also designed to help places of worship abide by mask mandates for public places from the state and county.

Faith communities can place orders using an online form at this link or by leaving a message with their names and phone numbers at (716) 858-1928.

Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of 2021. Pickup instructions will be provided once the order is placed and houses of worship that are not able to do so may make arrangements for delivery.