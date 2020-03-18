Erie County officials announce one new positive coronavirus case, bringing total to 21

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The number of positive coronavirus cases in Erie County is now 21.

Officials announced this evening one man in his 30s with recent travel out of state tested positive as part of the results from Erie County’s Public Health Lab testing on Tuesday.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says they will announce the results of an additional run of tests currently being processed on Thursday.

If you were at any of these locations, monitor yourself for coronavirus symptoms:

3/10, West Jet Airline, Flight 4 from London to Toronto, arriving at 11:10 a.m.

3/10, United Flight 4233 from Chicago to Buffalo, arriving 8:30 p.m.

3/11, WellNow Urgent Care on Transit Road in East Amherst

3/11, 3-7 p.m., Larkin Center Office Building at 701 Seneca Street in Buffalo

3/11, midday, Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse in Buffalo

3/13, 1 p.m., Walmart on Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda

3/14, 3-3:30 p.m., Wegmans in Blasdell

3/14, 7:30 p.m., Bed Bath and Beyond on McKinley Pkwy. in Blasdell

3/14, 8:15 p.m., Buy Buy Baby in Williamsville

3/15, 11:30 a.m., Orange Theory Fitness on McKinley Pkwy

3/15, 1 p.m., Walmart on Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda

3/15, midday, CVS on Main Street in East Aurora

3/16, 3 p.m., Target on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst

According to officials, the individual with the additional case from yesterday’s testing lives in North Collins.

Until the county receives further supplies for testing and sample collection, the health department will not schedule sample collection or accepting samples for testing at its Public Health Lab.

Those already scheduled for sample collection by the Erie County Health Department will still have samples collected and tested.

Private labs continue to perform COVID-19 tests with a physician’s authorization, officials say.