Erie County officials asking people who were at specific locations to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein took time on Monday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s affecting locals.

One of the first topics he discussed was something many parents have been trying to figure out this week — care for children while schools are closed.

Shortly before the conference, Poloncarz tweeted a link to the Child Care Resource Network’s website, which is boldly labeled as a “COVID-19 resource center for child care providers.” Staff can be reached by calling (716) 877-6666 or emailing parentservices@wnychildren.org.

Staff can be reached at 716-877-6666 and by email at parentservices@wnychildren.org — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 16, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, there are seven positive cases of coronavirus in Erie County. These people, whose ages range from 20s to 40s, are all quarantined at home.

Some recently traveled downstate, others outside of New York, and one recently came back from Italy. Their homes are in Buffalo, Clarence, Grand Island, Amherst, Elma and Orchard Park.

One of these seven people works at Tops’ corporate headquarters in Williamsville. After last working on March 9, they are now quarantined at home. That employee had no contact with any supermarkets or warehouses.

A worker at the M&T Plaza in Buffalo is another one of the people confirmed to have coronavirus. M&T says the employee recently traveled out of state, and began experiencing flu-like symptoms before electing to self-quarantine. The worker was described as “a non-customer facing colleague.”

