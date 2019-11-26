Erie County officials cracking down on drunk driving during holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Many people will be hitting the roads for Thanksgiving this week and Erie County officials are cracking down on drunk driving.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says drivers should expect to see more police on the road during the holiday weekend. He says it’s important to remind everyone not to drink and drive during the holidays.

“Even though we have these press conferences and we talk about the increased enforcement. The availability of all the options that are out there today. From ride-hailing to special services that will pick you up and drive your vehicle home. Individuals are still getting behind the wheel of the vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Poloncarz added.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested for impaired driving this year.