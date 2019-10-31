Erie County officials keeping close eye on tonight’s potentially damaging weather

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Elections officials are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

National Grid crews say they’re prepared for power outages across the area.

With early voting underway – so is the Erie County Board of Elections. Commissioners say if the power goes out – polling places will still be open.

“We have handfuls of generators here at the board. but the county has generators as well. I would also imagine that if the weather is as bad as it’s predicted, we’re not going to get a whole heck of a lot of people out there voting,” Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.

Erie County DPW Commissioner Bill Geary says all five of the county’s maintenance districts will be staffed throughout the night – ready in case downed trees force closed roads.

Geary says, “today with the rain that started this morning through the evening, I would expect that we’re going to have some uprooted trees.”

National Grid is also getting ready. They’re expected to spend the early morning hours trying to restore power in some areas.

For that reason -they’ve brought in contracting crews from Eastern New York to help.

County officials are also recommending that you download the Ready Erie app.

It shows you which roads are closed.

You can even use this to let county officials know you need assistance.