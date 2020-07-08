Erie County officials say more younger people being diagnosed with COVID-19

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County officials say their COVID-19 numbers could be heading in the wrong direction, and those now diagnosed aren’t the ones you would typically think.

According to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, more and more young people are getting diagnosed with COVID-19.

Why? Well, county officials say it could come down to two things, that age group traveling out of the area and also holding or attending large gatherings.

“Where were they where they could’ve been in contact, in place, where they could be exposed. The most common response were getting is travel. Traveling to these states that are high risk like in the south, and people are going to large social gatherings or any type of gatherings,” Burstein said.

Burstein says people must continue to follow safety protocols, despite more places starting to reopen. That includes staying six feet apart and wearing your mask.

Officials say this is especially necessary as only roughly 6% of people have tested positive for antibodies, meaning most have not come in contact with this disease.