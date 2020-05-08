Erie County officials urging people to find different ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With Mother’s Day this weekend, families are figuring out how to celebrate mom at a safe social distance.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made a point to say the worst Mother’s Day gift you could give your mom is the coronavirus.

Because of that he’s urging people to find different ways to celebrate.

Both he and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, who is a mother herself, says it’s about being creative this year whether that’s celebrating through a computer screen or at a safe distance.

Burstein says she and her family are going to do a Zoom Mother’s Day brunch, something many other families will be turning to.

Despite wanting to celebrate with loved ones, county officials say we must continue to take measures like social distancing to keep our numbers down.