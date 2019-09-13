Erie County officials warn of STAR exemption scam targeting local seniors

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– An alleged phone scam targeting senior citizens who own property in the county has the Erie County Real Property Tax Services Office issuing a warning.

County employees in contact with residents who have received the call say the scammers are calling local seniors claiming to be Erie County employees in an attempt to get personal financial info.

All property owners are reminded by the county to never give out any personal information over the phone regarding their STAR exemption.

Officials say Erie County is not involved in the administration of the STAR exemption.

Anyone who may receive a suspicious call is asked to hang up.

For more info, visit the Real Property Tax Services website.